Napier's popular Art Deco Festival cancels opening day events because of alert level change

Napier’s Art Deco Festival, due to begin on Wednesday, will be cancelling its opening day events due to the change in alert levels, 1 NEWS understands.

Jacinda Ardern at the 2019 Art Deco Festival. Source: 1 NEWS

However, the festival will wait for further information before deciding whether to proceed with other events scheduled through till Sunday, February 21.

The event has drawn in over 40,000 visitors to the region in the past and more than 300 events have been planned for this year's festival.

Like all regions outside Auckland, which has been elevated to the more serious Alert Level 3, Napier is under Alert Level 2 though at least Wednesday.