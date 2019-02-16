TODAY |

Napier's popular Art Deco Festival cancels opening day events because of alert level change

Sean Hogan, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Napier’s Art Deco Festival, due to begin on Wednesday, will be cancelling its opening day events due to the change in alert levels, 1 NEWS understands.

Jacinda Ardern at the 2019 Art Deco Festival. Source: 1 NEWS

However, the festival will wait for further information before deciding whether to proceed with other events scheduled through till Sunday, February 21.

The event has drawn in over 40,000 visitors to the region in the past and more than 300 events have been planned for this year's festival.

Like all regions outside Auckland, which has been elevated to the more serious Alert Level 3, Napier is under Alert Level 2 though at least Wednesday. 

Under Level 2 guidelines, gatherings, including weddings and funerals, are limited to 100 people.

New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sean Hogan
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
08:20
Auckland family who contracted Covid-19 have UK variant, not connected to MIQ — Ardern
2
One in four cars being turned back from Auckland checkpoint as city goes into lockdown — officer
3
'New Zealand cannot afford any more lockdowns' - Judith Collins
4
Nicki Minaj's father killed by hit-and-run driver in US
5
Full list of places of interest: New Plymouth and South Auckland
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Full list of places of interest: New Plymouth and South Auckland

Kiwi grandmother who got her first Covid jab in England praises UK government for rapid rollout
07:37

Alert level shift the right decision after latest Covid-19 community cases — Shaun Hendy

Full video: Auckland Mayor Phil Goff discusses region's new Covid-19 restrictions