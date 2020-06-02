Morning Briefing June 18: Military called in as isolation indiscretions pile up

As the Prime Minister calls in the military to take charge of New Zealand's Covid-19 quarantine procedures, stories of isolation indiscretions are beginning to pile up.

Jacinda Ardern Source: Getty

The Ministry of Health last night confirmed the two new Covid-19 cases had been in contact with two other people during their now infamous drive from Auckland to Wellington. National MP Michael Woodhouse had revealed that information during Parliament’s question time earlier in the day.

An Auckland gym has also since posted a warning to its Facebook page, telling people a member was one of those who met with the women during their trip.

But the two latest cases are far from the only people who’ve been let out of isolation before getting tested.

The Herald reports a traveller from the US went to a gathering with 40 people a day after she arrived in Auckland, while Stuff says a group of people were released from quarantine early to attend a large funeral in Christchurch.

1 NEWS has also learned a Ministry of Health worker helped arrange a birthday party for a girl in managed isolation, with children from different flights mingling together for the event.

Top brass brought in

A senior Defence Force official is now overseeing the country’s quarantine procedures following this week’s border bungle.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Assistant Chief of Defence Air Commodore Digby Webb will be in charge of isolation facilities. And if you’re wondering who Digby Webb is, Stuff has this backgrounder on the country’s new border master.

The Chief Ombudsman is also beginning inspections of the isolation and quarantine facilities set up for overseas arrivals.

Peter Boshier says he’s “livid” after his own staff were put at risk of catching Covid-19 while mingling with new arrivals quarantining at a hotel a few weeks ago.

Meanwhile, if this week’s border developments haven’t already dented confidence in a swift trans-Tasman bubble, there’s more bad news for those plans.

The Australian government has warned it’s “more likely” its citizens will be banned from overseas travel until at least next year.

Review reveals PPE shortcomings

A review by the Auditor-General into the management of personal protective equipment has found the Ministry of Health didn’t know how much of it DHBs had in the early stages of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The review also found gaps in planning meant the Ministry wasn’t well-positioned to ensure enough PPE was available throughout the country to meet demand.

The report notes that the Ministry and DHBs did work hard to adapt their processes during lockdown.

Although the Ministry has moved to set up a new centralised system for PPE stocks, the Auditor-General’s review has made 10 recommendations to strengthen that management. You can find the full report here.

Coster addresses BLM movement

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster has acknowledged criminal justice outcomes for Māori are "appalling".

He made the remarks during a speech to a Wellington church congregation where he addressed the Black Lives Matter protests happening worldwide.

While Mr Coster said New Zealand’s style of policing is different to other countries, our police still need to do better.

"We have to acknowledge that criminal justice outcomes for Māori in particular are appalling,” he said. "This is not a situation that we should ever accept, and I do not accept it."

NZ kicks off UK trade talks

Negotiations for a free trade agreement (FTA) with the UK have been formally launched.

Trade Minister David Parker says a FTA with Britain would open up "more opportunities for small and medium sized businesses, Māori exporters, and our regional communities".

It’s hoped a FTA will make it easier to do business in the UK and reduce costs for existing trade.

The UK Government estimates such a deal would increase New Zealand’s GDP by $975 million.

Speaking of GDP, first quarter GDP figures are due out today. Covering the Covid-19 lockdown, those figures are expected to show the first contraction since 2010.

Other news of note this morning:

Fifty people have been arrested in a two-day crime crackdown in Canterbury.

A report reveals hand railings at Auckland's Viaduct Harbour where a man fell to his death are in breach of current building codes.

Boris Johnson has been in a minor car crash outside UK Parliament after a protester rushed his Jaguar.

New Zealand’s job market is becoming incredibly congested, with companies and recruiters seeing hundreds of applications for some positions.

A Consumer NZ survey reveals the best and worst rated power companies.

New Zealand's Great Walks has seen a record amount of sales since they opened for bookings last week.

And please form an orderly queue: The internet’s boyfriend, Keanu Reeves, is auctioning off a 15-minute virtual date over Zoom to raise money for a children's cancer charity.

And finally...

Source: Seven Sharp

Ever since the country moved to Alert Level 1, Kiwis have been encouraged to head out and explore their own backyard.