Boris Johnson in minor car crash outside UK Parliament after protestor rushes his Jaguar

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

Boris Johnson has been involved in a minor car crash.

Source: 1 NEWS

Footage posted on social media shows a protestor running towards the UK Prime Minister’s vehicle as it left the gates of Parliament, prompting a sudden halt as a security car rear ends Mr Johnson’s Jaguar, leaving a visible dent.

Shocked protestors can be heard in the video as a police officer quickly orders everyone to "stay back". After a brief pause, the convoy immediately set off again.

The Prime Minister escaped unhurt during the incident.

A man, believed to be part of a protest by Kurdish activists, was arrested at the scene for public disorder and for obstructing traffic.

