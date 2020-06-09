Aotearoa's Great Walks see record bookings in new season's opening week

New Zealand's Great Walks has seen a record amount of sales since they opened for bookings last week, with more Kiwis signing up than ever before.

Source: 1 NEWS

Bookings opened for the 2020/21 season last week, with six of the eight walks experiencing record opening week results.

DOC Heritage and visitors director, Steve Taylor says 92 per cent of the bookings have been made by Kiwis.

“Compared to the same time last year across these eight Great Walks, 6,267 bookings have been made. That’s up 36 per cent on last year and 92 per cent of bookings have been made by New Zealanders which is up from 69 per cent last year,” says Mr Taylor.

Results included a 47 per cent increase on the newest walk, the Paparoa Track and a 48 per cent increase in bookings on the Heaphy.

Mr Taylor says Kiwis are being encouraged to support domestic tourism through Tourism New Zealand’s ‘Do something New, New Zealand’ campaign.

“While these figures will change over the coming year, it’s incredibly heart-warming to see the sense of community and social responsibility that saw us save lives and shut down the global pandemic in Aotearoa, now being channelled into supporting the country’s recovery," he says.

Hut spaces on the walks are already at 75 per cent capacity. But, Mr Taylor says there are still opportunities if people are happy to camp or are flexible with dates.

More Great Walks opportunities will become available as repairs continue on the Milford and Routeburn tracks.