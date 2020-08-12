LIVE: Auckland enters Alert Level 3, rest of NZ goes to Level 2, after community transmission

Follow 1 NEWS' live updates now Auckland is in lockdown, having moved to Covid-19 Alert Level 3 at midday today. The rest of New Zealand is at Alert Level 2.

People wait to be tested at the Covid-19 testing facility on Vaughn Rd, Rotorua. Source: 1 NEWS

Four new cases of community transmission were confirmed late last night, after 102 days without.

It's prompted an urgent return to lockdown for Auckland, in force for three days until midnight Friday. The rest of New Zealand has been moved to Alert Level 2 for the same amount of time.

WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR:

- Yesterday four new cases of Covid-19 through community transmission were announced in NZ, all from the same household in Auckland

- Contact tracing is underway, with almost 300 close contacts in isolation so far. Authorities are yet to find a link to overseas travel or a managed isolation facility, but one of the cases worked in a facility with links to Auckland Airport

- Aucklanders are ordered to stay home to prevent the potential spread of Covid-19, police set up checkpoints at the city's border

- Face coverings are recommended but not mandated at this stage

1.17pm: Police were called to a testing station in Hamilton were tensions were running high, some people upset staff had stopped letting people join the queue.

No one's been able to join the line to be tested for more than two hours as staff struggle with the high demand.

The centre is also open tomorrow from 8am to 8pm.

1.11pm: A person is in police custody after an incident at a testing station in Hamilton, a spokesperson confirmed to 1 NEWS.

The person is currently being spoken to by police.

1.08pm: A Rotorua man with flu-like symptoms says he was turned away from a testing centre twice today because it was too busy, despite being referred by his GP.

"Basically ended up with a couple guys either side of my car told me to get away ... they straight up said, 'That's not our problem, go away'," Robert Wynn told 1 NEWS.

It comes after the Prime Minister told New Zealanders not to go for a Covid-19 test unlike they have cold or flu-like symptoms, or have contact with the borders or managed isolation facilities, in a bid to curb demand on the testing centres.

One of the confirmed cases had been in Rotorua last weekend, while symptomatic, prompting the Government to set up a second testing centre in the city.

12.45pm: The Ministry of Health won't be providing its usual Covid-19 case update at 1pm today.

Instead, the numbers will be released at the 4pm press conference with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield, which will be aired live on TVNZ1 and streamed on 1NEWS.co.nz and the 1 NEWS Facebook page.

The daily update usually includes cases confirmed before 9am that day, however yesterday Ms Ardern called an emergency press conference when the four cases of community transmission were confirmed.

Aside from those four, New Zealand has 22 other active cases in managed isolation or quarantine facilities.

12.15pm: Dozens of people are already queuing to be tested at a pop-up facility in Rotorua, after it was revealed two of the confirmed Covid-19 cases had been there over the weekend.

They had visited some family and tourist attractions before testing positive.

1 NEWS reporter Sam Kelway says there's a "good stream of people" waiting to be tested, to rule out further spread. He estimates around 50 to 60 people are waiting at the moment.