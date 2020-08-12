Rotorua man with flu-like symptoms turned away from 'chaotic' testing centre twice

Testing centres in spots around New Zealand are becoming "chaotic" as Kiwis attempt to get tested for Covid-19.

Your playlist will load after this ad

One man in Rotorua, who has flu-like symptoms, says he was turned away from a testing centre because it was too busy.

Robert Wynn told 1 NEWS he had been recommended by a GP to go to testing station.

"There's a whole lot of roadworks and stuff going on there so it was a bit of a chaotic scene.

Robert Wynn says he was turned away from a Rotorua testing centre, twice, despite having flu-like symptoms Source: 1 NEWS

"Got to the entry point and the guy said 'look, you can't come in, we're full and turned away."

Mr Wynn was told to go back to the centre later to try again.

But, he says he was turned away for a second time, even after pleading his case and mentioning that he had been referred by his GP.

READ MORE Auckland Covid-19 case travelled to Rotorua while symptomatic, contact tracing underway

"Basically ended up with a couple guys either side of my car told me to get away ... they straight up said that's not our problem go away."

A woman who has been confirmed to have the virus had also travelled to Rotorua on Saturday, Dr Ashley Bloomfield revealed today.

The woman was part of an Auckland family of six, four of whom have tested positive for Covid-19 - a new outbreak through community transmission.

Video provided to 1 NEWS also shows large queues for testing centres in Auckland, following the confirmation of four new cases in the community.