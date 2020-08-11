Auckland returns to Covid-19 Alert Level 3 lockdown - what you need to know

Jacinda Ardern has announced Auckland will be returning to Alert Level 3 lockdown.

It will come into effect at 12 noon tomorrow and last for at least three days.

The rest of the country will go to Alert Level 2 for the same period of time. Mass testing will begin.

The news comes as four community transmission cases of Covid-19 were today discovered in South Auckland.

The rest of the country will be moved to Alert Level 2 for the same three day period from noon tomorrow until midnight on Friday.

"We are asking only those who are returning home to enter into Auckland," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

"We know what to do," Director of Health Ashley Bloomfield said.

"We know what to do because we’ve done it before."

Here are guidlines the Government put in place the last time New Zealand was in Alert Level 3: