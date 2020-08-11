TODAY |

Auckland returns to Covid-19 Alert Level 3 lockdown - what you need to know

Source:  1 NEWS

Jacinda Ardern has announced Auckland will be returning to Alert Level 3 lockdown.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The rest of the country moves to Alert Level 2. Source: 1 NEWS

It will come into effect at 12 noon tomorrow and last for at least three days.

The rest of the country will go to Alert Level 2 for the same period of time. Mass testing will begin. 

The news comes as four community transmission cases of Covid-19 were today discovered in South Auckland.

The rest of the country will be moved to Alert Level 2 for the same three day period from noon tomorrow until midnight on Friday.

"We are asking only those who are returning home to enter into Auckland," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.  

"We know what to do," Director of Health Ashley Bloomfield said.

"We know what to do because we’ve done it before."

Here are guidlines the Government put in place the last time New Zealand was in Alert Level 3:

Your playlist will load after this ad

We still need to stay inside our households as much as possible, but we can open our bubble to one or two people. Source: 1 NEWS

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Auckland
Covid-19 Advice and Info
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:13
New Zealand records first community transmission cases in over 100 days
2
Live stream: Jacinda Ardern, Dr Ashley Bloomfield to make major announcement
3
Judith Collins tells Aussie media NZ Government is 'useless', has achieved 'almost nothing'
4
Banksy print sells for record $120k in Auckland
5
Crusaders come clean over damage to Super Rugby Aotearoa trophy after initially denying it
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:13

Meet the three women vying to represent Auckland Central after Nikki Kaye's departure

Michael Woodhouse's isolation hotel homeless mystery man claim debunked
00:26

Largest hospital ever built in New Zealand ready to open its doors

Apricot recall: Three people hospitalised in Christchurch over potentially poisonous kernels