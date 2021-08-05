TODAY |

Larry Page's staff tried to upgrade his MIQ room

Source:  1 NEWS

Staff of Google co-founder Larry Page tried to upgrade his MIQ room when he spent time in New Zealand in January when his son was sick.

Google founder Larry Page. Source: Getty

1 NEWS understands Page's staff asked for an upgrade during his 14-day stay, but it was declined. 

The billionaire, who is in fact a New Zealand resident, was medevaced to Auckland with his sick son who could not get treatment in Fiji. 

Only permanent residents and citizens are granted entry into the country during the pandemic, but Page and his son were granted an exception.

Read more
Google co-founder spent time in NZ due to sick child

An Immigration New Zealand spokesperson told 1 NEWS: "After their first trip to New Zealand as a resident, they are entitled to travel to New Zealand as long as it is consistent with the conditions of their resident visa".

A Ministry of Health spokesperson told 1 NEWS they could not confirm details about individual patients, but said in the year ending June 2021 there was 99 patients on medevac flights were accepted for treatment in New Zealand.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Google co-founder Larry Page says he stayed longer because his son was sick. Source: 1 NEWS

Page founded Google in 1998 with Sergey Brin. His net worth is estimated to be NZD$166 billion.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Tearful Ellesse Andrews on stunning silver ride - 'So proud of myself'
2
Masterton police want info about 'frightening' petrol station robbery
3
'Oh my God' — Pair's incredible encounter with orca in Bay of Islands
4
NZ at Tokyo 2020: Carrington begins quest for fourth medal
5
Helen Clark doesn't see NZ's Covid-19 strategy changing
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Fifteen arrested over Melbourne anti-lockdown protest

Most Kiwis only have seven recipes in their repertoire

00:46

Google co-founder Larry Page is a New Zealand resident

Calves, cows, and poo on the face: Baz Macdonald's week as a dairy farmer