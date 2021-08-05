Larry Page's staff tried to upgrade his MIQ room

Staff of Google co-founder Larry Page tried to upgrade his MIQ room when he spent time in New Zealand in January when his son was sick.

1 NEWS understands Page's staff asked for an upgrade during his 14-day stay, but it was declined.

The billionaire, who is in fact a New Zealand resident, was medevaced to Auckland with his sick son who could not get treatment in Fiji.

Only permanent residents and citizens are granted entry into the country during the pandemic, but Page and his son were granted an exception.

An Immigration New Zealand spokesperson told 1 NEWS: "After their first trip to New Zealand as a resident, they are entitled to travel to New Zealand as long as it is consistent with the conditions of their resident visa".

A Ministry of Health spokesperson told 1 NEWS they could not confirm details about individual patients, but said in the year ending June 2021 there was 99 patients on medevac flights were accepted for treatment in New Zealand.

