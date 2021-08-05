Google co-founder Larry Page is a New Zealand resident

Immigration New Zealand has confirmed that Google co-founder Larry Page is a resident of New Zealand.

Google founder Larry Page. Source: Getty

By Thomas Day

The billionaire does not have permanent residence, meaning he is subject to certain conditions of travel.

A Immigration New Zealand spokesperson told 1 NEWS: "After their first trip to New Zealand as a resident, they are entitled to travel to New Zealand as long as it is consistent with the conditions of their resident visa".

In January, Page spent time in Aotearoa despite the country's border closure due to Covid-19 because his child was sick.

Only permanent residents and citizens are granted entry into the country during the pandemic, but Page and his son were granted an exception.

Permanent resident visa holders are not subject to any conditions and are entitled to travel to New Zealand at any time.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she was unaware he was in the country, whilst his son was medevaced in Fiji.

Minister Kris Faafoi revealed earlier today he was aware of Page's situation, but had not told the Prime Minister.

"We were told about it, they were for nothing more than reasons that there was an issue with his son's health," he said.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson told 1 NEWS they could not confirm details about individual patients, but said in the year ending June 2021 there was 99 patients on medevac flights were accepted for treatment in New Zealand.