Google co-founder spent time in NZ due to sick child

Google co-founder Larry Page spent time in New Zealand during the country's Covid-19 border closure because his child was sick.

Google founder Larry Page. Source: Getty

Stuff reported The Warehouse founder Sir Stephen Tindall confirmed the billionaire's visit and said Page had visited New Zealand because his young child required hospital treatment in Auckland.

In July this year, Business Insider reported Page was residing in Fiji.

Immigration New Zealand confirmed to Stuff that Larry Page met relevant requirements to be approved entry to New Zealand.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson told 1 NEWS they could not confirm details about individual patients, but said in the year ending June 2021 there was 99 patients on medevac flights were accepted for treatment in New Zealand.

"In these instances, a clinical assessment is carried out in New Zealand prior to accepting the individual for treatment. The clinical assessment includes a check that the treatment required is not available locally.

"Patients, and a family member accompanying a child, are kept in isolation in hospital on arrival. On discharge, the patient would compete the balance of the required 14 days isolation in managed isolation or would leave the country.

"At times permission is granted to a support person, as the person may require assistance once discharged from hospital, this support person is transferred on arrival to managed isolation for 14 days."

The spokesperson said the majority of medevac patients that come to New Zealand are Pacific Peoples and come from the Pacific Islands.

"A small proportion of the cases are New Zealanders returning for treatment. Costs of the medevac must be covered by either a Government to Government agreement, private insurance or by direct payment."

Page founded Google in 1998 with Sergey Brin. His net worth is estimated to be $166 billion (NZD).