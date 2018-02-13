 

Video: Raw footage shows Tonga's Parliament House flattened by Gita's fury

The morning sun rise has revealed devatation across Tonga, with among the most dire early images those of Tonga's Parliament House in Nuku'alofa, which has been totally flattened.

Heart-breaking images of the previously sturdy Parliament House show the true power of Cyclone Gita.
1 NEWS Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver recorded a short video outside Tonga's Parliament House this morning.

Parliament House in Tonga.

Parliament House in Tonga.

The damage is concerning because Parliament House was among the island's most sturdy buildings.

Heart-breaking images of the previously sturdy Parliament House show the true power of Cyclone Gita.

Early photos and videos are showing widespread destruction across Tonga's two main islands.

Follow the latest news on this unfolding tragedy in our LIVE rolling coverage.

The cyclone has left many structures damaged, with the roofs particularly hard hit.
Forecaster Philip Duncan on if any of Gita’s remnants will hit New Zealand.
The Prime Minister said she just spoke to Winston Peters and Cyclone Gita relief funds for Tonga are "all signed off".
