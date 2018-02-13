Video: Raw footage shows Tonga's Parliament House flattened by Gita's fury

The morning sun rise has revealed devatation across Tonga, with among the most dire early images those of Tonga's Parliament House in Nuku'alofa, which has been totally flattened.

1 NEWS Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver recorded a short video outside Tonga's Parliament House this morning.

Parliament House in Tonga. Source: Supplied

The damage is concerning because Parliament House was among the island's most sturdy buildings.

Source: 1 NEWS

Early photos and videos are showing widespread destruction across Tonga's two main islands.

