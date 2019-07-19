TODAY |

US financier Jeffrey Epstein facing sex trafficking charges found unconscious in New York cell - reports

The New York financier, Jeffrey Epstein, who's facing sex trafficking charges involving dozens of underage girls, has been found unconscious in a Manhattan jail cell with injuries, media have reported, citing unidentified sources.

Guards found Epstein on the floor of his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center today, media reported.

The New York Post reported the billionaire financier was taken to hospital, but it was unclear what his condition was or how he suffered his injuries.

News agency Reuters said neither a representative for the correctional centre nor Epstein's lawyer returned its calls or email inquiries.

Epstein was recently denied bail, but his lawyers plan to appeal that ruling, according to a court notice made public yesterday, Reuters reported.

The charges, related to alleged misconduct from at least 2002 to 2005, were announced more than a decade after Epstein pleaded guilty to state prostitution charges in Florida, the agency said.

FILE - This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein. A judge denied bail for jailed financier Jeffrey Epstein on sex trafficking charges Thursday, July 18, 2019, saying the danger to the community that would result if the jet-setting defendant was free formed the "heart of this decision." (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP)
Jeffrey Epstein. Source: Associated Press
