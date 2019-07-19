TODAY |

Wealthy US financier Jeffrey Epstein deemed dangerous, denied bail in sex abuse case

Associated Press
More From
World
North America
Crime and Justice

A judge denied bail for jailed financier Jeffrey Epstein on sex trafficking charges today, saying he poses a danger to the public and might use his "great wealth and vast resources" to flee the country.

Epstein, with his hands folded before him, showed no reaction to the announcement by US District Judge Richard M. Berman. His lawyers did not comment afterward.

"I doubt that any bail package can overcome danger to the community," Berman said, citing a danger for both the "minor victims in this case and prospective victims as well."

READ MORE: What did sex-trafficking accused Jeffrey Epstein's famous friends know or see?

The decision means Epstein will remain behind bars while he fights charges that he exploited dozens of girls in New York and Florida in the early 2000s. He faces up to 45 years in prison if convicted.

Two politicians lauded Berman's bail decision, with US Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz saying the "survivors deserve more answer and true justice."

Berman noted the "compelling testimony" at Tuesday's bail hearing by Epstein accusers Annie Farmer and Courtney Wild, who "testified that they fear for their safety and the safety of others if Mr. Epstein were to be released."

Wild, who said she was sexually abused by Epstein when she was 14 in Palm Beach, Florida, pleaded with the judge to keep him jailed.

"He's a scary person to have walking the streets," Wild said during the hearing.

The defense had argued 66-year-old Epstein should be allowed to await trial under house arrest with electronic monitoring at his $77 million Manhattan mansion. They said he wouldn't run and was willing to pledge a fortune of at least $559 million as collateral.

The judge said he also rejected bail because Epstein presents a flight risk, in part because of his opulent lifestyle that includes private jets, frequent international travel and a foreign residence in Paris.

On Tuesday, Assistant US Attorney Alex Rossmiller said the government's case against Epstein is "getting stronger every single day" as more women contact authorities to say he sexually abused them when they were minors.

Rossmiller said the government learned earlier this week that a raid of Epstein's mansion following his July 6 arrest turned up "piles of cash, dozens of diamonds" and a passport with a picture of the defendant but a name other than his in a locked safe. He also said hundreds, if not thousands, of sexually explicit photos of young women found in his home included at least one purported victim.

FILE - This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein. A judge denied bail for jailed financier Jeffrey Epstein on sex trafficking charges Thursday, July 18, 2019, saying the danger to the community that would result if the jet-setting defendant was free formed the "heart of this decision." (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP)
Jeffrey Epstein. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
North America
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:57
Seven Sharp visited our national carrier to get all the details.
Air NZ recruiting for travel enthusiasts' dream summer job - are you keen?
2
The number of people getting benefits has shot up dramatically in the last year.
Number of Kiwis getting benefits has risen dramatically, Govt figures show
3
Police breath-testing inside people's homes, Dunedin lawyer says
4
Speaking in the White House's East Room, the president said, "the drone was Immediately destroyed."
US warship destroys Iranian drone amid heightened tensions
5
Train services up and running after truck hits railway bridge in West Auckland
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:59
Glenn has the blisters to show after his 39-hour, 217km effort.

Kiwi Glenn Sutton finishes his third 217km ultra marathon in searing heat of USA's Death Valley
, western Japan, Thursday, July 18, 2019. Kyoto prefectural police said the fire broke out Thursday morning after a man burst into it and spread unidentified liquid and put fire.(Kyodo News via AP)

More than 20 presumed dead after arson attack at Japanese animation studio
00:30
He thanked Mr Trump for his leadership and “standing up for humanity”.

Ardern heaps praise on Christchurch terrorist attack survivor who met Trump today

Brother of Manchester Arena suicide bomber arrested in UK on murder charges