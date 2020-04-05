TODAY |

Queen's upcoming coronavirus broadcast to air on TVNZ1

The Queen is set to make an historic address tomorrow morning, which will be aired on TVNZ1's Breakfast and 1NEWS.co.nz.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Source: Getty

It's only the fourth special broadcast the Queen has made during her 68-year reign.

"Her Majesty the Queen has recorded a special broadcast to the United Kingdom and Commonwealth in relation to the coronavirus outbreak," the Buckingham Palace said in a statement yesterday.

The televised address was recorded at Windsor Castle and will be broadcast during Breakfast and on 1NEWS.co.nz at 7am on Monday (NZ time), the same time as it will air in the UK.

It comes as the UK records its deadliest day in the fight against Covid-19, with 708 deaths reported yesterday.

Just under 42,000 cases have been recorded in the UK so far, with 4313 deaths to date.

