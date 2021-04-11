Prince Charles thanks public for outpour of support in touching tribute for 'dear Papa'

Prince Charles has paid tribute to his "dear Papa" as he spoke of his father Prince Philip's death.

In an emotional personal message, the prince remembered his father, again on behalf of the Royal family.

"As you can imagine, my family and I miss my father enormously," he said.

"He was a much-loved and appreciated figure and apart from anything else, I can imagine, he would be so deeply touched by the number of other people here and elsewhere around the world and the Commonwealth who also, I think, share our loss and our sorrow."