Prince Charles thanks public for outpour of support in touching tribute for 'dear Papa'

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

Prince Charles has paid tribute to his "dear Papa" as he spoke of his father Prince Philip's death.

Prince Charles paid tribute to his 'dear Papa' in an emotional message on behalf of the family. Source: APTN

In an emotional personal message, the prince remembered his father, again on behalf of the Royal family.

"As you can imagine, my family and I miss my father enormously," he said.

His children Prince Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Edward look back at his "extraordinary" achievements. Source: BBC

"He was a much-loved and appreciated figure and apart from anything else, I can imagine, he would be so deeply touched by the number of other people here and elsewhere around the world and the Commonwealth who also, I think, share our loss and our sorrow."

The statement was released shortly after Buckingham Palace confirmed that Prince Philip will receive a ceremonial royal funeral at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on Saturday, April 17.

