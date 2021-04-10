Date set for Prince Philip's private funeral

The funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh will take place at St George’s Chapel on Windsor Castle on Saturday April 17 at 3pm BST (2am Sunday NZT).

Buckingham Palace confirmed at a media briefing this afternoon the service will be a ceremonial royal funeral, the same as the Queen Mother after Her Majesty gave the final approval.

"The plans for the funeral are very much in line with the Duke of Edinburgh’s own personal wishes," a palace spokesman said.

In light of the pandemic, the funeral plans will take into account England’s current public health guidelines and therefore the event will be reduced in scale with no public access.

There will be no public processions and the Dukes funeral will take place entirely on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

"Although the ceremonial arrangements are reduced, the occasion will still celebrate and recognise the Duke’s life and his more than 70 years of service to the Queen, the UK and the Commonwealth."

At present, Prince Philip currently lies at rest at the private chapel at Windsor Castle and there will be no lying in state.