LIVE: More than one dead in Florida high school shooting, dozens injured, shooter in custody

A large number of children have been wounded in a mass high school shooting in Florida. The gunman is still at large.

10.27am: "At this point, we have no evidence that there's been more than one shooter. The individual, again, we believe has been apprehended," said Superintendent of the local school district to the Sherriff's office.

"I believe there's an administrator teacher that was involved, maybe more. I can't confirm if that's one of the fatalities at the moment."

10.25am: Several people from the school are now tweeting that they're being let out of the school, that they're okay. That being said, Florida senator Bill Nelson reports there are "many deaths, many fatalities". One person confirmed dead from one eye witness, at least two others dead." – ABC News

10.17am: Local Senator Bill Nelson says "this is a bad day," adding that there are a "number of fatalities" in this shooting.

10.15am: Steve Gomez, Special FBI agent has told the ABC: "Well, if that is one of the suspects, they're clearly doing a fast investigation on that individual, because they're going to try and judge, does he have associates? And is that the only shooter that was involved? So interviewing all of the students and faculty who may have heard or seen what has occurred will be essential to try and figure out was it one shooter, more than one, what type of weapons and so on.

10.11am: Multiple sources reporting gunman is now in custody.

10.05am: News ABC reports: "We know it's just one shooter.

"They may have someone in custody and it may just be one student, but until you know that, you’re going to treat it as unresolved>"

10.02am: This from AP: "Len Murray's 17-year-old son, a junior at the South Florida high school where shooting was reported, sent his parents a chilling text: "Mom and Dad, there have been shots fired on campus at school.

"There are police sirens outside. I'm in the auditorium and the doors are locked."

Those words came at 2:30 pm Wednesday. A few minutes later, he texted again: "I'm fine."

Murray raced to the school only to be stopped by authorities under a highway overpass within view of the school buildings in Parkland.

No information was immediately given to parents, Len Murray says.

And he says he remained worried for all those inside.

"I'm scared for the other parents here. You can see the concern in everybody's faces. Everybody is asking, 'Have you hard from your child yet?'"

9.58am: A CBS reporter is saying the gunman has been caught. Not confirmed by authorities at this stage.

9.52: Donald Trump weighing in...

9.50am: One person is reportedly dead, according to the Miami Herald.

9.47am: A student has told news site WSVN they thought there was a fire drill: "But then word started going around that it was shots and not just like something else, everyone just started running towards the canal."

9.43am: "All of a sudden there was a really loud noise…..people are crying the closet," a student texted newssite CBS4's Rick Folbaum.

CBS4 reported the school was in lockdown from 3pm (local time), but some students were walking out of the school with their hands in the air.

The Margate Fire Department estimate 20 to 50 people may be injured.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Lindsay Walters said: "We are moitoring the situation. Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected."

9.38am: A witness outside the school says there is a “steady steam” of police going into the school.

9.35am: The incident happened at aaround 2.40pm, local time, as kids were leaving Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

9.30am: Authorities say they're responding to a shooting at a Florida high school and the school has been locked down.

Images from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida. Source: CNN

At least 20 people appear to have been injured, according to reports from CNN and Fox.

The shooting was said to have happened as children were leaving the school.

President Trump has been briefed on the incident.

The shooter is still at large, reports Florida news outlet KKTV 11.

The Broward Sheriff's Office has told news outlets the shooting happened at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

It wasn't immediately clear how many people were wounded.

Coral Springs Police said on their Twitter account that the school is locked down and that students and teachers inside should remain barricaded until police reach them.

TV footage showed at least one person being wheeled to an ambulance on a gurney while emergency workers appeared to be helping others on the sidewalk. The news broadcasts also showed students running across the street.