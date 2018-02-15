Suspected gunman reportedly Nicolas Cruz, 19, in Florida high school shooting

The suspect in the Florida high school shooting has been identified as Nicolas Cruz, reports the Miami Herald.

Multiple people are dead and at least 14 have been taken to hospital after a gunman fired in a Florida high school today.

He is said to be a 19-year-old former students.

The suspected shooter was found off campus, with reports he blended into fleeing students to escape to a nearby suburb where he was captured by police.

Florida student Zackary Wells said he didn't know the suspected shooter personally, but said he was a former student and understood he "would regularly post videos of him with guns and knives and things like that".

"I had seen him before, but had not really talked to him or known him at all," he told US ABC.



"One of my friends said that he used to follow him on social media accounts where he would regularly post videos of him with guns and knives."



Mr Wells said to US ABC the suspected shooter was a former student.

"One of my teachers said something about him either transferring or being kicked out of the school, I'm not sure which it was but yes, he did used to go to our school."

He believed the suspected shooter "dropped his rifle and he made his way out with the other students that were being evacuated. He walked on over to Windham Lake and he was accosted a quarter mile from my area."