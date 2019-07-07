TODAY |

Kiwi family caught up in California’s powerful 7.1 earthquake

Lisa Davies
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
Lisa Davies

A Kiwi family caught up in California’s 7.1 magnitude earthquake were left stranded on the 70th floor of a hotel building when it struck.

The Fair family were forced to ride the quake out in a Los Angeles hotel when it hit yesterday afternoon (New Zealand time).

“There was staff sitting on the ground, there were families hugging each other, people crying,” Andrew Fair told 1 NEWS.

“I think people were understandably shook up.”

Millions have been left with jangled nerves after two powerful quakes in as many days hit the region.

So far, nearly 5000 aftershocks have been reported, with many more expected.

Months of aftershocks could follow 7.1-magnitude earthquake in California

The violent tremor caused widespread destruction as raptured gas exploded into flame, consuming people’s properties.

The quake was centred in the Mojave Desert, near the relatively small town of Ridgecrest. Had it occurred in a major city, many lives could have been lost. 

The family were stranded on the 70th floor of a hotel when the earthquake struck. Source: 1 NEWS
Lisa Davies
