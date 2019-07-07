Kiwi family caught up in California’s powerful 7.1 earthquake

A Kiwi family caught up in California’s 7.1 magnitude earthquake were left stranded on the 70th floor of a hotel building when it struck.

The Fair family were forced to ride the quake out in a Los Angeles hotel when it hit yesterday afternoon (New Zealand time).

“There was staff sitting on the ground, there were families hugging each other, people crying,” Andrew Fair told 1 NEWS.

“I think people were understandably shook up.”

Millions have been left with jangled nerves after two powerful quakes in as many days hit the region.

So far, nearly 5000 aftershocks have been reported, with many more expected.

The violent tremor caused widespread destruction as raptured gas exploded into flame, consuming people’s properties.