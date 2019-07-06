Months of aftershocks could follow 7.1-magnitude earthquake in California

Officials in Southern California expressed relief today that damage and injuries weren't worse after the largest earthquake the region has seen in nearly 20 years, while voicing concerns about the possibility of major aftershocks in the days and even months to come.

No fatalities or major injuries were reported after last night's 7.1-magnitude earthquake, which jolted an area from Sacramento to Mexico and prompted the evacuation of the Navy's largest single landholding, Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake in the Mojave Desert.

The quake struck at 8.19pm yesterday (local time) and was centred 18 kilometres from Ridgecrest, the same area of the desert where a 6.4-magnitude temblor hit just a day earlier. It left behind cracked and burning buildings, broken roads, obstructed railroad tracks and leaking water and gas lines.

The light damage was largely due to the remoteness of the area where the tremblor occurred. Only 28,000 people live in the Ridgecrest area, which is sandwiched between more populated areas of Southern California and Las Vegas' Clark County.

But seismologists warned that the area could see up to 30,000 aftershocks over the next six months.

April Hamlin said she was "already on edge" after Friday's quake when the second one rattled her Ridgecrest home. She and her three kids initially thought it was another aftershock.

"But it just kept on intensifying," she said. "The TV went over, hanging by the cord. We heard it break. We heard glass breakage in the other rooms, but all we could do was stay where we were until it stopped."

With the possibility of aftershocks and temperatures forecast to reach 38 degrees Celsius over the next several days, officials were taking precautions.

The California National Guard was sending 200 troops, logistical support and aircraft, said Major General David Baldwin. The Pentagon had been notified, and the entire California Military Department was put on alert, he said.

Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake said in a Facebook post that nonessential workers were evacuated and operations halted. Officials said the station "is not mission capable until further notice." The Facebook post did not provide details on any damage.

The California Office of Emergency Services brought in cots, water and meals and set up cooling centres in the region, Director Mark Ghilarducci said.

State highway officials shut down a 48-kilometre section of State Route 178 between Ridgecrest and the town of Trona southwest of Death Valley, due to a rockslide and severe cracking. The move left Trona temporarily cut off. California Department of Transportation spokeswoman Christine Knadler said crews worked through the night to patch the roadway, but it remained rough and uneven. A NZ$4.5 million emergency contract had been approved for repairs, she said.

In Trona, a town of about 2,000 people considered the gateway to Death Valley, fire officials said up to 50 structures were damaged. San Bernardino County Supervisor Robert Lovingood announced today that FEMA delivered a tractor-trailer full of bottled water because of damage to water lines. Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for San Bernardino County, where Trona is located.

An earthquake-damaged street is seen in Trona, California. Source: Associated Press

Antoun Abdullatif, 59, owns liquor stores and other businesses in Ridgecrest and Trona.

"I would say 70 per cent of my inventory is on the floor, broken," he said. "Every time you sweep and you put stuff in the dust bin, you're putting US$200 in the trash."

But he has stopped cleaning up, believing another earthquake is on the way.

"We are waiting but I hope it doesn't come," he said.

Bottles of wine are strewn in the middle of an aisle as Victor Abdullatif, background centre, mops inside of the Eastridge Market, his family's store, in southern California. Source: Associated Press

Lucy Jones, a seismologist at the California Institute of Technology and a former science adviser at the US Geological Survey, said the new quake probably ruptured along about 40 kilometres of fault line and was part of a continuing sequence. The seismic activity is unlikely to affect fault lines outside of the area, Jones said, noting that the gigantic San Andreas Fault is far away.