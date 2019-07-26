What's the deal? Hurricanes, NZR statements differ on Jordie Barrett's new contract and ability to swap teams

All Black Jordie Barrett has announced he's staying in New Zealand until at least the end of 2022, but who he'll play for in that time remains in question.

Barrett announced his decision to recommit this morning but differing statements released by New Zealand Rugby and the Hurricanes have left some fans scratching their heads over the final details of his new deal.

Both statements say Barrett will remain in New Zealand for the next three years but the big talking point is around a clause in the 22-year-old's contract.

New Zealand Rugby says Barrett will remain with the Hurricanes in 2020 but after that, can look to move to one of the other Kiwi franchises.

"Under his contract, Barrett also has the option to change Super Rugby clubs at some point post 2020," NZR's statement, titled 'Jordie Barrett inks new deal with NZ Rugby', said.

"Barrett said he still had a strong desire to play Super Rugby alongside his brothers at some point in his career but added that when that would happen remained unclear."

However the Hurricanes, who titled their release 'Jordie Barrett commits to Hurricanes until 2022', make no mention of the option at all.

Strangely, their release does mention Barrett's desire to play with his brothers though.