Jordie Barrett signs extension with NZR, Hurricanes - but has option to change Super Rugby teams with new deal

Jordie Barrett has recommitted to New Zealand Rugby and the Hurricanes with a contract extension that also allows him to swap Super Rugby teams.

The youngest Barrett was signed on for at least another three years through to 2022, but under his new deal he has the option to change Super Rugby clubs.

"There is a really good mix of youth as well as experienced leaders in the Hurricanes squad and I feel like this is the best place to develop my game," Barrett said.

Barrett said he still had a strong desire to play Super Rugby alongside his brothers at some point in his career, which is one of the key reasons for incorporating the option to change teams in his new deal.

The 22-year-old will be allowed to make that change at some point post 2020 but when or if he takes up that clause is unclear, he added.

"Staying in New Zealand rugby is really important to me. I'm enjoying playing alongside my mates, and I've got further aspirations and goals I want to reach while I'm playing in New Zealand."

It's understood the battle for Barrett's signature had boiled down to a tug-of-war between the Hurricanes and Blues, with the Auckland franchise tabling a much more lucrative offer in an attempt to get him to team-up with their recent signing - brother and former Hurricane Beauden.

However, for 2020 at least, the utility back will remain in Wellington.

Hurricanes coach John Plumtree said he was delighted to keep the youngest Barrett.

"He is obviously a really key individual in our squad and we are really looking forward to growing his game even further in our environment," he said.

"We want to really develop Jordie as a leader and he will be a key driver in our team for the next three seasons. He is going to play a big role on and off the field for us."