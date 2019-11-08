Sonny Bill Williams thanks All Blacks teammates, young and old, for decade of memories

Before leaving New Zealand to settle into his new home in Canada, former All Black Sonny Bill Williams had a message for the teammates, coaches and fans he met during his 10-year rugby career.

Williams posted a heartfelt video to social media accounts to thank everyone who had helped him during his rugby career.

"Obviously, my time in New Zealand has come to an end but I think it's only right that I send a message of gratitude to those that have helped me along in my journey," Williams said.

"To the influential figures in my career - obviously Tana Umaga, Jonny Wilkinson, John Kirwan, Dave Rennie - you guys put that belief in me when it was still the unknown whether I could go the whole way or not so I'm forever grateful.

"I've been able to rub shoulders and play alongside some special players and some special talent - Izzy Dagg, the best captain I've ever played alongside Kieran Read, Liam Messam, Keven Mealamu, Ma'a Nonu, Jerome Kaino. The list goes on and on - the Franks brothers and Sam Cane.

"I've also had the longevity and being around long enough to see the special talent coming through like the Barrett brothers and the Ioane boys so I just hope you guys remember me when I come up with my sons to ask for signatures in 10 years.

"And then last but not least, to the fans. To the young ones that come up for signatures and the old ones who just come up for a yarn, I'm forever grateful."

Williams announced this morning he is returning to rugby league on a two-year deal with the Toronto Wolfpack, signalling the likely end of his rugby union career which he finished as a two-time World Cup winner and 58-Test All Black.