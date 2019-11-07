Watch: Sonny Bill Williams confirms Toronto Wolfpack move with help from son - 'I'm not coming over for a holiday'

Sonny Bill Williams has confirmed his return to rugby league this morning in a personal message with the help of his son.

Williams announced his next move via a video on Canadian Super League club Toronto Wolfpack's social media, holding son Zaid as he did so.

"Just a quick message to the Toronto fans and team," Williams said.

"I'm looking forward to getting over there. I just want to say that I'm not coming over for a holiday although my son might be.

"I'm coming over to do some work and God willing, we can have a successful season on and off the field."

Williams' contract with New Zealand Rugby finished after this year's Rugby World Cup in Japan, signifying the end of his All Blacks career.

That allowed the former All Black to weigh up his options - one of which included a reported two-year, $10 million contract from the Wolfpack.

Williams said despite his departure, he'll cherish his memories of rugby.

"I have been privileged and blessed to have been given so many opportunities in New Zealand rugby, starting with Canterbury back in 2010, as well as the Crusaders and Chiefs, Counties Manukau and, of course, the Blues and All Blacks," Williams said in a statement for NZ Rugby.

"I never dreamed that I'd play in the black jersey for ten years playing alongside some of the legends of the game, and I'm grateful for the support of so many people in helping me grow as a footy player over that time."