TODAY |

Watch: Sonny Bill Williams confirms Toronto Wolfpack move with help from son - 'I'm not coming over for a holiday'

1 NEWS
More From
League
All Blacks

Sonny Bill Williams has confirmed his return to rugby league this morning in a personal message with the help of his son.

Williams announced his next move via a video on Canadian Super League club Toronto Wolfpack's social media, holding son Zaid as he did so.

"Just a quick message to the Toronto fans and team," Williams said.

"I'm looking forward to getting over there. I just want to say that I'm not coming over for a holiday although my son might be.

"I'm coming over to do some work and God willing, we can have a successful season on and off the field."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The All Blacks star is reportedly close to signing for Canada's Toronto Wolfpack, and the Kiwis coach would consider him for the national team. Source: 1 NEWS

Williams' contract with New Zealand Rugby finished after this year's Rugby World Cup in Japan, signifying the end of his All Blacks career.

That allowed the former All Black to weigh up his options - one of which included a reported two-year, $10 million contract from the Wolfpack.

Williams said despite his departure, he'll cherish his memories of rugby.

"I have been privileged and blessed to have been given so many opportunities in New Zealand rugby, starting with Canterbury back in 2010, as well as the Crusaders and Chiefs, Counties Manukau and, of course, the Blues and All Blacks," Williams said in a statement for NZ Rugby.

"I never dreamed that I'd play in the black jersey for ten years playing alongside some of the legends of the game, and I'm grateful for the support of so many people in helping me grow as a footy player over that time."

Williams earned 58 caps with the All Blacks since his 2010 debut, becoming a two-time World Cup winner as well as an Olympian with the All Blacks Sevens in 2016.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Williams let fans know he's not heading north for just a holiday. Source: Toronto Wolfpack / Twitter
More From
League
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Former All Black Sonny Bill Williams officially signs deal with Toronto Wolfpack
2
'That's the environment we want' – TJ Perenara reiterates support for first gay All Black
3
TJ Perenara applauded for using winner's speech at World Rugby awards to congratulate Boks
4
Are these the 26 people approached by NZ Rugby about replacing Steve Hansen as All Blacks coach?
5
Four All Blacks, two Manu Samoa players and a Fijian included in stats-based Rugby World Cup XV
MORE FROM
League
MORE
00:36

Kiwis backing Shaun Johnson to fire on Test return, says Stacey Jones
00:50

SBW signing can make England 'fall in love' with rugby league
01:17

Are these the 26 people approached by NZ Rugby about replacing Steve Hansen as All Blacks coach?

00:39

Kiwis coach to talk with senior players about potential new recruits, including SBW