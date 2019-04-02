'The most difficult position in rugby' - Stormers target Rieko Ioane after centre switch

Rieko Ioane will be targeted by the Stormers, with the All Blacks winger shifting to centre for the Blues in Cape Town.

Despite being regarded as one of the best wingers in world rugby, Ioane will this season be given more of a midfield role for the Blues, named as one of four specialist options in their 2020 squad by coach Leon MacDonald.

The 22-year-old will this weekend make his first start in the 13 jersey for the Blues this season, partnering TJ Faiane in midfield against the South African conference leaders in Cape Town.

Speaking to South African outlet SARugbymag.za, Stormers coach John Dobson heaped pressure on Ioane's move infield, outlining the difference required on defence for a centre compared to on the wing.

"Thirteen is not an easy place to defend," Dobson said.

"So maybe that could be an opportunity for us. It is what I would like to think.

"I know it is a cliché, but it is the most difficult position in rugby to defend."

However, Dobson also added that the pressure will be on his own side to exploit any weaknesses by Ioane, with the Stormers so far this season having opted for a more forwards-oriented game plan.

"The problem is that we have to create the space so that he has got to make a decision, which is something we have not done terribly well over the last few weeks.

"If we are going to play side-to-side rugby or not create the opportunities for our backs, then we are not going to be able to put him under pressure."