Rieko Ioane named as midfielder as Blues announce 2020 Super Rugby squad

All Blacks winger Rieko Ioane appears certain for a Super Rugby shift to his preferred position of centre, as the Blues announced their squad for the 2020 Super Rugby season.

As the Blues have said goodbye to both Ma'a Nonu and Sonny Bill Williams, while welcoming England Test midfielder Joe Marchant, Ioane is listed as one of four centre options, as oppose to in the outside backs.

TJ Faiane and Tanielu Tele'a join Ioane and Marchant as the other contenders for the Blues' midfield slots.

Ioane has always insisted that centre is his preferred position, despite his success in the All Blacks' number 11 jersey.

"It's important that last year's experiences count. We must build on that. And we have made no bones about the fact that we are going to be a hard-working team," said coach Leon MacDonald.

"We also want to play a fast, open brand of rugby. To that end we already have some outstanding players and we have added some exciting players to this. We want players who are capable of seeing space and playing what is in front of them.

"We also believe we have a number of players with the ability to play in different positions and this versatility will no doubt prove advantageous.

"Now the hard work begins. There won't be any predictions coming from this group, just a promise that it will be a case of no guts, no glory for the Blues in 2020."

Blues 2020 squad: