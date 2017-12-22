Kiwi Wayne Pivac 'very seriously' considering Wales coaching role

Kiwi Wayne Pivac says he'd consider replacing compatriot Warren Gatland after the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Wayne Pivac Source: Photosport

Now in charge of Scarlets, former Auckland coach Pivac is one of three high profile New Zealanders linked with replacing Gatland after the 2019 tournament in Japan.

Speaking to the BBC, Pivac said that he'd have no choice but to consider taking charge of Wales, with international rugby his aspiration as a coach.

"I would certainly look at that very seriously because I consider myself now to be part of Welsh rugby," Pivac said.

"I was part of preparing Fiji for the World Cup in 2007. I had three years out there and loved every minute of it.

"It (international rugby) would be nice again one day, but it's all about timing. I'm still learning as a coach."