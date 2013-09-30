 

Wales lining up Kiwi coaching trio to replace Warren Gatland

Welsh rugby's love affair with New Zealand coaches is set to continue according to reports in the UK media.

A number of outlets have reported that Kiwi coaches Dave Rennie, Chris Boyd and Wayne Pivac are on a three-man shortlist to replace Warren Gatland after the 2019 World Cup.

Gatland has been in the role for a decade but says he won't seek an extension into 2020.

Current All Blacks coach Steve Hansen held the Welsh top job from 2002 to 2004.

The Welsh Rugby Union has said its original list of eight candidates has been whittled down to three.

The Times newspaper said Rennie was regarded as the favourite.

The 54-year-old has taken charge at the Glasgow Warriors this season after a six-year stint at the Chiefs which included Super Rugby titles in the first two seasons.

Pivac is a former Auckland, North Harbour and Fiji coach who took charge of Welsh side the Scarlets in 2014. He steered the Llanelli-based side to last year's Pro12 title.

Boyd is the only New Zealand-based member of the trio, with the 59-year-old preparing for his fourth season in charge of the Hurricanes next year.

He led them two finals in his first two years, including a maiden title in 2016.

