Josh Ioane ruled out for Highlanders, Sevens star Koroi to debut at fullback

Source:  1 NEWS

The Highlanders have suffered an injury blow ahead of tonight's Super Rugby Aotearoa launch against the Chiefs, first-five Josh Ioane out with a groin injury.

Josh Ioane Source: Photosport

Ioane, 24, suffered the injury in Highlanders training, the Dunedin side said in a statement, and will be assessed next week.

In his absence, Mitch Hunt moves from fullback to first-five, while Vilimoni Koroi starts at fullback on his debut.

Bryn Gatland comes onto the bench, meaning a reunion with Chiefs coach and father, Warren.

Highlanders: 15. Vilimoni Koroi, 14. Sam Gilbert, 13. Rob Thompson, 12. Sio Tomkinsion, 11. Jona Nareki, 10. Mitch Hunt, 9. Aaron Smith, 8. Marino Mikaele Tu'i, 7. Dillon Hunt, 6. Shannon Frizell, 5. Josh Dickson, 4. Paripari Parkinson, 3. Siate Tokolahi, 2. Ash Dixon (c), 1. Ayden Johnstone.

Reserves: 16. Liam Coltman, 17. Daniel Lienert-Brown, 18. Jeff Thwaites, 19. Manaaki Selby-Rickit, 20. Teariki Ben-Nicholas, 21. Kayne Hammington, 22. Teihorangi Walden, 23. Bryn Gatland.

