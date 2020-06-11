TODAY |

Sevens star Vilimoni Koroi named to debut for Highlanders against Chiefs

Source:  1 NEWS

The Highlanders have named two debutants in their side for this weekend's Super Rugby Aotearoa opener against the Chiefs.

Vilimoni Koroi Source: Photosport

New Zealand Sevens star Vilimoni Koroi will start from the bench, while youngster Sam Gilbert has been named on the right wing.

Former All Black Nehe Milner-Skudder has been left out, listed as having a shoulder injury.

Elsewhere, Josh Ioane takes the reigns at first-five having played in midfield before the Covid-19 halt to Super Rugby, with Mitch Hunt moving to fullback.

Ash Dixon captains the side from hooker, named ahead of All Black Liam Coltman.

Highlanders: 15. Mitch Hunt, 14. Sam Gilbert, 13. Rob Thompson, 12. Sio Tomkinsion, 11. Jona Nareki, 10. Josh Ioane, 9. Aaron Smith, 8. Marino Mikaele Tu'i, 7. Dillon Hunt, 6. Shannon Frizell, 5. Josh Dickson, 4. Paripari Parkinson, 3. Siate Tokolahi, 2. Ash Dixon (c), 1. Ayden Johnstone.

Reserves: 16. Liam Coltman, 17. Daniel Lienert-Brown, 18. Jeff Thwaites, 19. Manaaki Selby-Rickit, 20. Teariki Ben-Nicholas, 21. Kayne Hammington, 22. Teihorangi Walden, 23. Vilimoni Koroi.

Rugby
Highlanders
