Jordie Barrett to reject other Super Rugby sides to stay with Hurricanes - report

Jordie Barrett won't follow the lead of older brother Beauden, rebuffing offers from other Kiwi sides to stay with the Hurricanes for the foreseeable future, according to Stuff.

With Beauden Barrett having swapped Wellington for Auckland from next season, speculation mounted that younger brother Jordie could follow suit, father Kevin Barrett suggesting that his youngest son could also move north to the Blues.

Speaking as he was announced as a Blues player, Beauden Barrett revealed that Jordie was yet to make his mind up about where his future lies, waiting to see what his older brother did.

"I'm not too sure where that's at. Obviously, he wanted me to make a move before he [does]," Beauden said at the time.

"He'll make a call when he's ready."

Having himself moved north from Canterbury ahead of the 2017 season to play with Beauden, Jordie is also reported to have the option of returning to Christchurch, reuniting with Crusaders coach Scott Robertson and another older brother, Scott Barrett.

"We'd love to have him," Robertson told Stuff in 2016.

It's tough. It's one of those ones where you hope but you can understand family and blood is stronger than anything else."

The Highlanders were also rumoured to be interested in bringing the youngest Barrett brother to Dunedin, their playing stocks ravaged by the loss of both Ben Smith and Marty Banks in the backline.