TODAY |

Could Jordie Barrett join Beauden at the Blues? 'He'll make a call when he's ready'

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Blues
Hurricanes

Beauden Barrett's exit from the Hurricanes could have another affect on the Wellington side, with brother Jordie yet to announce his future, potentially following his brother to the Blues.

With the youngest of the Barrett brothers' current deal to expire at the end of this year, having re-signed last April on a short term contract with New Zealand Rugby, Jordie could join Beauden in trading Wellington for Auckland.

Speaking to media in Auckland today as he announced his move to the BluesBeauden gave nothing away about where Jordie's future lies.

"He's going through his contractual stuff at the moment," Beauden said.

"I'm not too sure where that's at. Obviously, he wanted me to make a move before he [does].

"He'll make a call when he's ready."

Meanwhile, Kevin Barrett - Beauden and Jordie's father - told Newstalk ZB about his youngest son's next move, after moving from Canterbury to the Hurricanes in 2017.

"Jordie has a tough decision to make, too," the elder Barrett said.

"That was why he moved to the Hurricanes, to play with Beauden, so he has a tough couple of weeks ahead of him."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Barrett said his brother is going through his deal at the moment. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Blues
Hurricanes
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:45
The Black Caps skipper continued his fine form into question time after this morning’s win.
Cheeky Kane Williamson has media rolling with laughter during light-hearted press conference
2
Barrett today announced his departure from the Hurricanes.
'Anything that keeps him in the country' – Steve Hansen heralds Beauden Barrett's Blues move
3
1 NEWS Sport Presenter Scotty Stevenson revealed the blockbuster news this morning.
All Blacks superstar Beauden Barrett headed to Blues on new four-year deal
4
The Indian skipper said the pressure created in the first 45 minutes of their innings was "immense".
Brendon McCullum hails incredible sportsmanship in Black Caps' upset over India
5
Barrett said his brother is going through his deal at the moment.
Could Jordie Barrett join Beauden at the Blues? 'He'll make a call when he's ready'
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:05
Barrett informed both Perenara and Dane Coles of his decision a few days before it went public.

'He was a man I had to keep in the loop' – Beauden Barrett said it was 'difficult' telling TJ Perenara of move
00:44
Barrett said he hasn’t honed in on a particular area he wants to live just yet.

'You got a spare room?' Beauden Barrett admits he’s still tackling Auckland's 'tricky' housing market
00:28
Barrett said the transfer from the Hurricanes to Auckland was the best choice for him and his wife.

Beauden Barrett confirms move to Blues as details of four-year deal - including 2020 break and possible Japan stint - revealed
04:20
1 NEWS Sport Presenter Scotty Stevenson revealed the blockbuster news this morning.

All Blacks superstar Beauden Barrett headed to Blues on new four-year deal