Could Jordie Barrett join Beauden at the Blues? 'He'll make a call when he's ready'

Beauden Barrett's exit from the Hurricanes could have another affect on the Wellington side, with brother Jordie yet to announce his future, potentially following his brother to the Blues.

With the youngest of the Barrett brothers' current deal to expire at the end of this year, having re-signed last April on a short term contract with New Zealand Rugby, Jordie could join Beauden in trading Wellington for Auckland.

Speaking to media in Auckland today as he announced his move to the Blues, Beauden gave nothing away about where Jordie's future lies.

"He's going through his contractual stuff at the moment," Beauden said.

"I'm not too sure where that's at. Obviously, he wanted me to make a move before he [does].

"He'll make a call when he's ready."

Meanwhile, Kevin Barrett - Beauden and Jordie's father - told Newstalk ZB about his youngest son's next move, after moving from Canterbury to the Hurricanes in 2017.

"Jordie has a tough decision to make, too," the elder Barrett said.