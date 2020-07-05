Jordie Barrett nails penalty against Chiefs from nearly 60m

Hurricanes fullback Jordie Barrett showed off his incredible long-range kicking, nailing a near 60 metre penalty kick in his side's 25-18 victory over the Chiefs in Hamilton.

As Super Rugby Aotearoa's two winless sides clashed in Hamilton, the Hurricanes found themselves with a chance to extend their 17-3 advantage on the stroke of halftime.

After the Chiefs gave away a penalty after the first-half siren, Barrett backed himself with the boot, lining up the shot from well inside his own half.

From there, Barrett made no mistake, his kick comfortably sailing between the uprights.

This wasn't even Barrett's most impressive effort with the boot after he landed a monster 63m effort in Buenos Aires against the Jaguares in February.