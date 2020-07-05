TODAY |

Jordie Barrett nails penalty against Chiefs from nearly 60m

Source:  1 NEWS

Hurricanes fullback Jordie Barrett showed off his incredible long-range kicking, nailing a near 60 metre penalty kick in his side's 25-18 victory over the Chiefs in Hamilton.

The Hurricanes' fullback showcased his colossal kicking range in Hamilton. Source: SKY

As Super Rugby Aotearoa's two winless sides clashed in Hamilton, the Hurricanes found themselves with a chance to extend their 17-3 advantage on the stroke of halftime.

After the Chiefs gave away a penalty after the first-half siren, Barrett backed himself with the boot, lining up the shot from well inside his own half.

From there, Barrett made no mistake, his kick comfortably sailing between the uprights.

This wasn't even Barrett's most impressive effort with the boot after he landed a monster 63m effort in Buenos Aires against the Jaguares in February.

Barrett's effort proved to be vital, as the Hurricanes held on with 14 men for their maiden victory of the revamped Super Rugby Aotearoa competition.

