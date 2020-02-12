TODAY |

Jordie Barrett says he might have been 'too ambitious' despite slotting monstrous 63m penalty

Source:  1 NEWS

Jordie Barrett wasn’t always confident he could kick the prodigious 63m penalty in the Hurricanes’ win over the Jaguares in Argentina last weekend, which he describes as “certainly the longest kick I’ve ever done”.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Hurricanes star said the kick was certainly the longest he’d ever done. Source: 1 NEWS

In fact, trying it at sea level was almost "a little bit ambitious", Barrett admitted.

“Not always (confident) to tell you the truth, I took a few in the warm-up and I felt like I had plenty of legs so it was one of those reactive things,” he said.

“I got a bit nervous, it was one of those things, timing and lucky it came off.”

“Normally in the Highveldt, in South Africa, I can go back to 60m and have a go, no altitude in Argentina so it’s probably a little bit ambitious so I was lucky I hit it sweet.”

The 22-year-old said it was a case of feeling good on the day and giving it a go.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The kick beats Dan Carter's record of 60m set 14 years ago in Pretoria. Source: SKY

“Some days you just turn up you kick in the warm-up and you feel like you’re hitting them sweetly

“I felt like I was in a rhythm and had plenty of distance so just gave it a good thump and got it sweet.”

“It’s certainly the longest kick I’ve ever done.”

Barrett put down his impressive boot to his almost two-metre high frame.

“Long levers helps, being six-foot-five (196cm) has a bit to do with it, I felt like I was in a nice rhythm, I put a lot of time into it so it’s something I pride myself on.”

Barrett also said he did not want to play first five-eighth despite the inexperienced options to replace his brother Beauden.

“I’ve got no ambitions of playing first five, I think you can see from the weekend Jackson (Garden-Bachop) did an awesome job in his first time starting this season, he directed our team around well.”

Rugby
All Blacks
Hurricanes
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:16
America's Cup challengers release spectacular footage of near-disaster in training
2
Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna laid to rest in private funeral
3
Surfer rushed to hospital after being hurled into air, smashed by giant waves
4
'He's in great nick' - Beauden Barrett visits Blues training, months out from his Super Rugby return
5
USA Basketball name star-studded 44-man roster for Tokyo Olympics after horror World Cup performance
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
02:49

'Element of negativity' during 2017 Lions Tour 'caught me by surprise' - Warren Gatland

'We need them' - Ian Foster emphasises importance of keeping Springboks in Rugby Championship
01:50

Warren Gatland gives rare insight into halftime talks after Chiefs' comeback wins

France set tempo for Six Nations win over Italy with cheeky grubber try in opening minutes