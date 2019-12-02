TODAY |

John Plumtree expected to be confirmed as All Blacks assistant coach this morning

Source:  1 NEWS

Hurricanes coach John Plumtree is expected to be the first to join the new All Blacks set-up as an assistant to Ian Foster, with an announcement to be made later this morning.

The current Hurricanes coach has thrown his name in with Foster, 1 NEWS understands Source: Breakfast

After Foster beat Scott Robertson in the race to become the All Blacks' new coach, Steve Hansen's longtime assistant will this morning reveal the team he has chosen to take the former world champions forward.

At the top of that list is believed to be Plumtree, with the All Blacks fronting media later this morning.

The Hurricanes have also scheduled a media session for later this afternoon.

Foster is eyeing Hurricanes coach John Plumtree for an All Blacks assistant role, and Campbell isn’t happy. Source: Breakfast

Plumtree boasts an impressive coaching CV, having helped the Hurricanes to their maiden Super Rugby title back in 2016 as assistant to Chris Boyd.

He then took over in the role of head coach last season, in which the Hurricanes finished second in the New Zealand conference, eliminated at the semi-final stage by eventual winners, the Crusaders.

1 NEWS has previously reported that Plumtree was in the mix to assist Foster, if he were to beat Robertson to the role.

Elsewhere, former Crusaders coach Brad Mooar is expected to also be a part of Foster's team, expected to leave Welsh club Scarlets, alongside former Ireland scrum coach Greg Feek.

