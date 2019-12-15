Welsh club seeking $400k compensation to release Brad Mooar to All Blacks - report

The Welsh rugby club currently employing Bard Mooar is reportedly seeking approximately $400,000 in compensation to let him join Ian Foster's new-look All Blacks management team.

Brad Mooar Source: Photosport

Mooar, who currently coaches Scarlets, would be an assistant coach under Foster's new regime alongside Hurricanes coach John Plumtree, former All Blacks prop Greg Feek, defence coach Scott McLeod and skills coach David Hill.

But making the situation complicated is the fact Mooar is just four months into a three-year contract with Scarlets, having replaced new Wales coach Wayne Pivac.

Wales Online reported this morning Scarlets have started a search for a new coach "after becoming resigned to losing Brad Mooar to the All Blacks".

"Power-brokers concede there's no point attempting to hold on to the 45-year-old if he's intent on accepting what may be a once in a lifetime approach to become a coach with the All Blacks," the report said.

However, Scarlets reportedly won't surrender Mooar for free.

The Welsh website reported Scarlets have "put a price tag of around the £200,000 [NZ$400,000] mark" on Mooar to grant an early release.

Mooar said earlier this week he was "torn" about leaving the club after starting off with eight wins in 11 games since taking over.

"The question has been asked," the former Crusaders assistant said. "We are grown adults and are having responsible conversations, and things will pan out.