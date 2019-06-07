Israel Folau sends scathing letter to Rugby Australia over 'blatantly unfair' actions during code of conduct hearing

Former Wallabies star Israel Folau has had a scathing letter he sent to Rugby Australia following his contract termination revealed in which he demands explanations for how details of his code of conduct hearing appeared in media.

Folau sent the letter yesterday and in it claims he was discriminated against for his religious beliefs, which is why he is now taking the ordeal to the Fair Work Commission where he wants an estimated $10 million in damages.

But Folau's main issue was with the leaked information from his hearing.

"I would like an explanation as to why recent detailed media articles about me have revealed aspects of confidential sworn testimony and witness statements from the Rugby Australia Code of Conduct Tribunal," Folau wrote.

"This is blatantly unfair. As you know, the Tribunal hearing must be closed and private, and Rugby Australia was obliged to keep all information confidential.

​"I would like to know why Rugby Australia has not managed to maintain the integrity of its processes and ensure that information was kept private and confidential."

Folau added he believed Rugby Australia, including boss Raelene Castle, could no longer be trusted based on their alleged actions.

"I feel like the way the hearing and related matters have been described in the media has been unfair and misleading," Folau wrote. "For example, I am not "sick of rugby" and whoever told the media that I am is telling lies.

"Another example is the way the media has been told that that your "expectations" were made clear to me by Ms Castle. We all know that that is far from the truth.

"It makes me sad that these things have apparently been told to the media by someone at Rugby Australia. If you are not the source, why has no-one come out to set the record straight?

"I decided not to appeal the panel's finding because I wasn't confident you would treat me fairly if I did. This week's media shows that my instincts were right."

Folau lodged an unfair dismissal claim against Rugby Australia earlier this week, stating "No Australian of any faith should be fired for practising their religion".

"I wanted to let you know how deeply saddened I feel that the game that I love has discriminated against me because of my religious beliefs," Folau wrote. "I know this may be difficult for some to understand, but I am nothing if I am unable to share the word of the Bible with my fellow man.

"And yet the position of Rugby Australia is that I must be banned for life for doing so.

"Finally, as I believe your termination of my employment was unlawful, I wanted to inform you that have made an application to the Fair Work Commission in the hope that this injustice may be reversed.