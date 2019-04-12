Israel Folau lodges unfair dismissal claim - 'No Australian of any faith should be fired for practising their religion'

Lawyers for dumped Wallabies star Israel Folau have lodged an unfair dismissal claim against Rugby Australia.



Applications were filed with the Fair Work Commission against both the national and NSW governing sports bodies, following the 30-year-old's sacking last month after he posted comments on social media about homosexuals.



"No Australian of any faith should be fired for practising their religion," Folau said in a statement.



Rugby Australia and the NSW Waratahs terminated Folau's contract on May 17 citing a breach of their code of conduct by sharing a message from the bible, proclaiming homosexuals, drunks, adulterers and other so-called "sinners" were destined for hell unless they repented.



Folau will now argue that under the Fair Work Act his employment was unlawfully terminated because of his religion.



"I will forever be grateful and proud to have played the sport I love for our nation," he said.



"Ours is an amazing country built on important principles, including freedom of religion. A nation made up of so many different faiths and cultural backgrounds will never be truly rich unless this freedom applies to all of us."



Documents lodged with the commission claim the sacking meant Folau was prevented from playing at the peak of his career and on the cusp of a Rugby World Cup, which would have generated greater exposure and opportunities.



"The messages of support we have received over these difficult few weeks have made me realise there are many Australians who feel their fundamental rights are being steadily eroded," Folau said.

