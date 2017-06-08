'It could be a blessing in disguise' - Jordie Barrett credits mum's advice ahead of Super Rugby return

Hurricanes and All Blacks youngster Jordie Barrett is crediting advice from his mum, as he prepares to make his return to rugby against the Jaguares this weekend.

Hurricanes' Jordie Barrett scores a try during the Hurricanes and Stormers Super Rugby match in Wellington. Source: Photosport

Following a stellar start to 2017, culminating in his All Blacks debut against the British and Irish Lions, the youngest Barrett brother's year was cruelly cut short by a shoulder injury that saw him sidelined for the rest of the year.

However, while many players would be distraught at such a devastating injury, Barrett saw it as a positive - thanks to advice given to him by his mum, Robin.

"Mum said to me, it could be a blessing in disguise, and hopefully it's worked out to be that way," Barrett told Fairfax.

"It gave me some time off and I was able experience some more time at home and I was able to go down and complete two papers at summer school at Lincoln Uni."

"In a way I hope it's a blessing and given me time away from the game to think about it, refresh mentally and hopefully recharge for this year."