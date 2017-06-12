Barrett brothers return to Hurricanes' starting line up to face Jaguares

After their 21-19 loss to the Bulls last week, the Hurricanes have named the star duo of Beauden and Joride Barrett for this weekend's match against the Jaguares in Buenoes Aires.

Beauden and Jordie Barrett. Source: Photosport

Having started last week's loss to the Bulls on the bench, Beauden Barrett returns to the starting line up at first five, while Jordie makes his playing return at fullback, after a shoulder injury derailed his breakthrough campaign in 2017.

Winger Wes Goosen has been ruled out through injury, allowing utility back Ben Lam to slot into the side on the left wing.

The impressive Matt Proctor moves from fullback to centre, with Vince Aso dropping to the bench in his place.

Reserve first-five Jackson Garden-Bachop will make his first Hurricanes appearance off the bench, with Ihaia West dropping out of the 23 altogether.

These two sides have only played once before, with the Hurricanes winning 40-22 at Westpac Stadium back in 2016.

HURRICANES: 15. Jordie Barrett, 14. Julian Savea, 13. Matt Proctor, 12. Ngani Laumape, 11. Ben Lam, 10. Beauden Barrett, 9. TJ Perenara, 8. Gareth Evans, 7. Ardie Savea, 6. Brad Shields (c), 5. Sam Lousi, 4. Vaea Fifita, 3. Ben May, 2. Ricky Riccitelli, 1. Chris Eves.