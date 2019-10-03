Canadian club that reportedly offered Sonny Bill Williams $10m confirms 'fresh talks' with All Black

The Canadian rugby league club that reportedly offered All Black Sonny Bill Williams a $10 million contract for his services next year has confirmed they are in fresh talks with the midfielder.



Toronto Wolfpack head coach Brian McDermott revealed earlier this month that Williams had expressed "an interest" in joining the Canadian club but said they weren't actively persuing him while he was committed to the All Blacks' Rugby World Cup campaign.

However, with the All Blacks' chances of retaining the Webb Ellis trophy for a third-consecutive time over after their 19-7 semi-final loss to England, PA reports McDermott has held face-to-face talks with Williams in Japan.

"We are in discussions but nothing is finalised or confirmed," Toronto chairman Bob Hunter told PA this morning.



McDermott is hoping to sign at least four new players after winning promotion to Super League for 2020, including a marquee player he believes can do for rugby league what David Beckham did for Major League Soccer.



He believes the 34-year-old could be that player, but with Williams becoming a free agent after Friday's bronze medal match against Wales, Toronto director Brian Noble told BBC Radio they face stiff competition for his signature.



"Who wouldn't want to sign him," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's rugby league podcast.



"The information is that he's going to leave the All Blacks. His agent, I would say, has probably been in contact with many clubs.



"If he is leaving the All Blacks, I am confident there are two or three NRL clubs in the batting to secure his services."



Earlier this week, it was reported Williams was offered a $10.4 million contract by the Wolfpack.

