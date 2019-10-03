TODAY |

Sonny Bill Williams weighing up $10m deal to return to league ahead of likely final All Blacks Test - report

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
North America
Rugby World Cup

Sonny Bill Williams is reportedly weighing up a $10.4 million deal from the Toronto Wolfpack to return to rugby league as he prepares for his final Test with the All Blacks this weekend.

The Wolfpack won promotion to Super League and have offered Williams a two-year-deal, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

READ MORE: Sonny Bill Williams calls for Pacific Island or Māori coach to replace Steve Hansen

Williams spoke to media in Japan yesterday and was asked about his future beyond this World Cup.

"Soon bro, soon, we're just trying to finalise that,” Williams said.

READ MORE: 'That's not what you said in the lift' - Sam Cane stitches up SBW at press conference

Williams also seemed to shrug off reports that linked him to a coaching role next year at the Sydney Rooster, where he won an NRL premiership in 2013.

READ MORE: Paul Gallen still hopeful of Sonny Bill fight: 'Give the people what they want'

Sonny Bill Williams runs against Canada Source: Photosport
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
North America
Rugby World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:55
'That's not what you said in the lift' - Sam Cane stitches up SBW at press conference
2
Watch: Steve Hansen chokes up while revealing who he made personal call to shortly after All Blacks' loss
3
England coach Eddie Jones returns fire at Warren Gatland, much to the amusement of his players
4
'It's quite a disrespectful question' – Steve Hansen snaps at reporter after captain quizzed about All Blacks' hunger
5
SBW calls for Pacific Island or Māori coach to replace Steve Hansen
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:43

England, Springboks legends look ahead to Rugby World Cup final
01:08

'A chance to redeem ourselves' - All Blacks embracing RWC bronze medal match
00:45

Paul Gallen still hopeful of SBW boxing match up: 'Give the people what they want'
01:05

Kieran Read 'a very special leader', says Ian Foster