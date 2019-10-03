Sonny Bill Williams weighing up $10m deal to return to league ahead of likely final All Blacks Test - report

Sonny Bill Williams is reportedly weighing up a $10.4 million deal from the Toronto Wolfpack to return to rugby league as he prepares for his final Test with the All Blacks this weekend.

The Wolfpack won promotion to Super League and have offered Williams a two-year-deal, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

Williams spoke to media in Japan yesterday and was asked about his future beyond this World Cup.

"Soon bro, soon, we're just trying to finalise that,” Williams said.