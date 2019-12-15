Brad Mooar 'torn' on joining Ian Foster as All Blacks assistant or staying in Wales

Brad Mooar has spoken out on the recent report of his departure from head coaching Welsh club Scarlets to join new All Blacks coach Ian Foster as his assistant, saying the choice isn't easy.

Brad Mooar Source: Photosport

Foster has identified Mooar as someone he wants alongside Hurricanes coach John Plumtree, former All Blacks prop Greg Feek, defence coach Scott McLeod and skills coach David Hill.

But making the situation complicated is the fact Mooar is just four months into a three-year contract with Scarlets, having replaced new Wales coach Wayne Pivac.

As a result, Scarlets confirmed over the weekend they are in "early discussions" with New Zealand Rugby about Mooar's services. But now the man himself has spoken out, telling Newshub it was "humbling" to even be in the conversation.

"The question has been asked," the former Crusaders assistant said. "We are grown adults and are having responsible conversations, and things will pan out.

"I am torn, yes. This is tough and both options are outstanding. We will just have to keep the conversations going.

"It's a wonderful place to be here and we are enjoying a great rise. The way we are playing the game and the fan base... it's bigger than one person and it's an exciting time."