New Zealand Rugby begin talks for release of All Blacks assistant coach hopeful

New Zealand Rugby have opened discussions with Welsh club side Scarlets, wanting the release of Kiwi coach Brad Mooar in order to join up with Ian Foster's new All Blacks team.

Brad Mooar Source: Photosport

Mooar, 45, only recently linked up with Scarlets as their new head coach, having worked as an assistant at the Crusaders from 2013 - part of Scott Robertson's side that claimed three successive titles from 2017 to 2019.

His short time in Wales has reaped early rewards for Scarlets, with seven wins from their first 10 games of the current season.

However, having signed a two-year deal with Scarlets, New Zealand Rugby would have to pay a fee to secure Mooar's release in order for him to join Foster's new team.

In a statement released by Scarlets, the Welsh outfit acknowledged the speculation over Mooar's future, saying:

"We have been made aware that newly-appointed All Blacks head coach Ian Foster would like Scarlets head coach Brad Mooar to join his New Zealand coaching team at the end of the 2019-20 season."

"Discussions between the Scarlets and New Zealand Rugby are at an early stage and we are unable to comment further until those discussions are concluded.

"In the meantime, Brad, the coaching team and playing group, are firmly focused on this evening's crucial European Challenge Cup match against Bayonne, followed by the big Welsh derby matches over the festive season."