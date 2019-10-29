Blues-Warriors double header 'a great opportunity', say coaches

Blues and Warriors coaches Leon MacDonald and Stephen Kearney are both looking ahead to next year's historic union-league double header at Eden Park.

With both sides to grace Eden Park on the same night in what's said to be the first event of its kind, Auckland's two most prominent teams will get the chance to play in front of each other's fans on March 2021.

The Warriors will take the field first, up against this season's NRL Premiership runners up in the Canberra Raiders, before the Blues square off against the Brumbies in Super Rugby.

Speaking to 1 NEWS at the event announcement this morning, the two coaches both say that they're eagerly awaiting the union-league crossover.

"We jumped at the opportunity," MacDonald told 1 NEWS.

"We saw a great synergy between the Blues and the Warriors, being able to share a location and be a part of an event like that is an exciting opportunity for us."

Warriors boss echoed MacDonald's thoughts, looking forward to taking on the cross code might of Canberra.

"We're certainly right behind it," he said.

"It's a wonderful initiative, we get to play against a side in the Raiders that have had a wonderful year this year, and I know the Brumbies have always put themselves right up the top of their competition also.