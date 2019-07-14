Warriors, Blues to face Canberra sides at historic Eden Park double header

The Warriors will face the Canberra Raiders as part of a cross-code double header with the Blues in March next year.

The Auckland side will face the grand finalists on March 21 at 5pm before the Blues face the Brumbies at 7.35pm.

Blues winger Rieko Ioane in action against the Chiefs at Eden Park. Source: Photosport

“We have much in common as professional teams in international competition and we know that we have fans that follow both clubs,” Warriors chief executive Cameron George and Blues chairman Don Mackinnon said in a joint statement.

“Both clubs have worked together in recent years when the opportunity has arisen, and we have been trying to make this idea work for a couple of years."

“With both clubs playing Canberra teams on the same weekend, it was the perfect chance to give it a go."

The Warriors will use four home grounds during the 2020 NRL season, it was revealed in the NRL draw released today.

The face the Raiders at Eden Park in round 2 on March 21 before returning to Mt Smart to face the Tigers on April 4.

Mt Smart will host games against Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (Friday, May 8), Melbourne Storm (Saturday, May 23), Brisbane Broncos (Friday, June 5), Gold Coast Titans (Friday, July 17), Penrith Panthers (Friday, July 31), Newcastle Knights (Sunday, August 9) and Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles (Friday, August 21).

The Warriors will again be at Suncorp Stadium for the NRL’s Magic Round when they face Parramatta on May 3 with the club also returning to Wellington to take on North Queensland at the renamed SKY Stadium on June 27.

The Auckland club host both grand finalists in the first six weeks of the season, playing the Roosters at in round six on April 18.

Elsewhere, the NRL's grand final rematch will be played in Perth with the premiers Sydney Roosters taking their first clash with Canberra in the 2020 season to HBF Park.

The Roosters and Raiders play twice next year, with the Raiders also facing Melbourne twice in a tough schedule for Ricky Stuart's side.