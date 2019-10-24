Back row star benched as All Blacks unveil team for RWC semi-final with England

The All Blacks have named their squad for this weekend's Rugby World Cup semi-final against England in Yokohama with Scott Barrett called in to start in the loose forwards ahead of Sam Cane.
The All Blacks have tweaked their squad from the one that convincingly beat Ireland 46-14 in the quarter-finals with one change forced due to injury.
Flanker Matt Todd was ruled out of this weekend's game after aggravating a shoulder injury in the quarter-finals which has seen coach Steve Hansen forced to shuffle things around.
So Hansen has opted to move Barrett to the starting blindside flanker position and shift Ardie Savea - who has worn the No.6 jersey for most of the tournament - to openside, which shifts regular No.7 Cane to the bench.
Joining Cane on the sideline as Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick's new lock cover is Patrick Tuipulotu.
The All Blacks play England at 9:00pm NZT on Saturday.
More to come.
All Blacks
1. Joe Moody
2. Codie Taylor
3. Nepo Laulala
4. Brodie Retallick
5. Sam Whitelock
6. Scott Barrett
7. Ardie Savea
8. Kieran Read
9. Aaron Smith
10. Richie Mo'unga
11. George Bridge
12. Anton Lienert-Brown
13. Jack Goodhue
14. Sevu Reece
15. Beauden Barrett
16. Dane Coles
17. Ofa Tu'ungafasi
18. Angus Ta'avao
19. Patrick Tuipulotu
20. Sam Cane
21. TJ Perenara
22. Sonny Bill Williams
23. Jordie Barrett