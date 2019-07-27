Matt Todd out for RWC semi-final, would be fit for possible final says Steve Hansen

Matt Todd should be fine to play in the Rugby World Cup final, should the All Blacks defeat England in Yokohama this weekend.

Todd, 31, will miss this weekend's semi-final, having aggravated a shoulder injury in the All Blacks' 46-14 victory over Ireland last Saturday.

Talking to media today though, coach Steve Hansen confirmed the Todd is making a speedy recovery, and should be available for a potential World Cup final next weekend.

"His shoulder's making good progress, but not fast enough," Hansen said.

"But he should be alright if we're lucky enough to play another game next week."