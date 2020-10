Yesterday, Beauden Barrett called All Blacks winger Caleb Clarke a triple threat. Someone who can run over an opponent, around them and kick as well.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Well, he might have been doing the 21-year-old dynamo a disservice after seeing footage from the captain’s run at Eden Park today.

The left-hander was filmed channeling the NFL’s finest quarterbacks to launch the ball some 50 or 60 metres.