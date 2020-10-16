Beauden Barrett heaps praise on 'triple threat' Caleb Clarke ahead of winger's first Test start

Beauden Barrett has heaped praise on “triple threat” Caleb Clarke, ahead of the winger’s first Test start this weekend.

Clarke, who made his debut off the bench in last weekend’s drawn Bledisloe opener, had impressed Barrett with the speed of his development this season at the Blues.

“I’ve been so impressed by how he’s developed this year, coming from a fair bit of sevens and transitioning into starting every game for the Blues on the left.”

He’s so exciting to play with. He can run over, he can run around, he can also kick so he’s a triple threat for me.”

The 21-year-old’s excitement was infectious, Barrett said.